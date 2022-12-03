Menu
See Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Son Charlie Hall's Rare White House Outing

December 2, 2022
Selina Meyer is back in the White House. Well, sort of.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was joined by son Charlie Hall, who she shares with longtime husband Brad Hall, for the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the actress wore an elegant black velour gown paired a matching clutch that coordinated with her plus-one’s dark tuxedo. She accessorized her look with gold chandelier earrings and a large cuff bracelet.

And proving that there is no age cut-off to show mom some love, Charlie, 25, sweetly held onto Julia hand as he guided her through the hallway at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Yup! That’s us!” Julia captioned a photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories. “God bless the USA and vive la France.”

The special event was held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. In addition to the dignitaries, the Bidens invited dozens of celebs, including John Legend, Chrissy TeigenStephen ColbertAriana DeBose and Anna Wintour.

In fact, Julia wasn’t the only star who brought her kid to the glitzy affair: Jennifer Garner and her 13-year-old daughter Violet Affleck—whose dad is Ben Affleckmade it a family night out as well. 

Scroll on to see more star sightings at the White House.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden

Violet Affleck,

