julia-fox-and-heidi-klum-bring-their-kids-as-they-showcase-daring-styles-at-nyfw-events

Both Julia Fox and Heidi Klum made New York Fashion Week a family affair.

On Sept. 10, the Uncut Gems actress, known for her daring styles and past relationship with Kanye West, attended the Elena Velez fashion show with her 20-month-old son Valentino. Julia and the child, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, twinned in black outfits, with the star wearing her signature eyeliner, a dress and thigh-high boots and her toddler sporting a romper.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Heidi and her eldest daughter Leni Olumi Klum, 18, attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2022. The supermodel-turned-TV personality and the teen, who is also a model, sat with Tim Gunn, Heidi’s longtime friend, former Project Runway co-star and current co-host of Amazon Prime Video’s fashion competition series Making the Cut.

Heidi wore a multi-colored, fringed, cut-out Zuhair Murad mini dress and strappy pink metallic sandals to the event, while her daughter sported a strapless, silver sequined flared mini dress with a thin pink sash and silver sandals.

“So much fun at the @dailyfrontrow fashion media awards,” Heidi wrote on her Instagram Story regarding the event, whose other celebrity guests included Gigi Hadid, Christine Quinn and Doja Cat.

See photos of Julia and her son, Heidi and Leni and other stars at New York Fashion Week events below:

Julia Fox & Valentino

Julia Fox and her son attend the Elena Velez fashion show.

