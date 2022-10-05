josh-duggar-seen-in-1st-prison-photo-&-looks-unrecognizable-with-long-shaggy-beard

View gallery

Josh Duggar, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May for allegedly receiving child pornography. Since then, the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star has not been seen while in prison, until The Daily Mail obtained an exclusive photo (see the photo here) of him in prison on Oct. 4. In the prison snapshot, Josh appeared unkempt and sported a shaggy grown out beard while he drank out of a coffee mug. He wore a brown t-shirt and what appear to be grey sweatpants while locked up for his alleged crimes.

Josh Duggar was charged with receiving child porn in Dec. 2021. (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

The photo of the father-of-seven comes just one day after Josh filed an appeal in Arkansas citing that government agents “failed” to investigate his former coworker, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. The documents state that his former coworker, Caleb Williams, a convicted sex offender, “regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy.” Caleb also allegedly texted Josh to “watch the lot.”

Josh and his team wanted to call Caleb to the stand, but according to the documents, the government was not going to allow that to happen. “The Government responded, ‘The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he’s a sex offender,’” the documents state. The status of the appeal is not known as of this publication.

Josh Duggar was previously known for appearing on the TLC show '19 Kids and Counting'.