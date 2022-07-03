arnold-schwarzenegger’s-son-joseph-baena-in-malibu-on-july-4th-weekend:-photo

View gallery

It looks like Arnold Schawrzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena is taking after his dad in more ways than one! On Saturday, July 2, 2022, the 24-year-old was seen in an outing with a friend in Malibu. In the photo taken on a sunny day, the aspiring actor wore a form fitting mint green t-shirt that showed off his ripped muscles, making it no surprise that he also heavily dabbles in bodybuilding, much like his father. He also sported black shorts, a pair of round brown shades, slip on shoes, and had his sandy brunette hair parted to the side.

Shockingly, Joseph was not aware the the Terminator star was his biological father throughout a large portion of his childhood, according to a personal interview he gave with Men’s Health in February of 2022. Joseph is the son of Mildred Baena, who was the housekeeper of Arnold and his wife at the time, Maria Shriver. In the intimate interview, Joseph vividly recalled the chaotic day in which people in his eighth grade class all suddenly found out his father was the famous actor. “I get called out of class to leave. And my mom’s there, and she’s like, ‘We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is,’” he told the outlet.

He then described how the media invading his privacy greatly affected his life during that turbulent time. “Your body’s transforming;

