jon-hamm-joins-the-morning-show-cast-for-season-3

In season three of The Morning Show, Jon Hamm joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup on the Emmy-nominated series.

Hasan Minhaj Channels Andy Cohen in “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm is suiting up for a new role in The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ announced Aug. 10 that the Mad Men alum is joining Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and more in season three of the Apple TV+ series. Jon will be playing Paul Marks, described by the streamer as “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit.”

The show is set to start filming the new season later this month, ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards, which are set to take place Monday, Sept. 12.

While the series missed out on a nod in the Outstanding Drama Series category, lead actors Reese and Billy, as well as guest actress Marcia Gay Harden, were recognized by the Television Academy in July.

The first two seasons of the series focused on the #MeToo movement and the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems like the upcoming season will explore yet another heavy topic.

While details are scant, Jennifer teased it’s another important issue. “I can’t say much,” the Friends alum told Variety in June. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to shine a light on areas that are very frustrating and a fear of where we’re going as a society.”

She continued, “We try to shed some sort of light on it, and comment on it a little bit.

