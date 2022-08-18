Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Split Again 2 Months After Rekindling Romance

August 18, 2022
Kylie Prew, left, and JoJo Siwa arrive at the drive-in premiere of JoJo Siwa's

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew'The J Team' film premiere, The Breakfast Club, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Sep 2021

Image Credit: CelebCandidly / MEGA

It’s over (again) for JoJo Siwa, 19, and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew. Kylie revealed during a recent Instagram Live that the pair actually broke up for a second time in June. “Someone asked me just now if I was single. I am,” Kylie said in the video. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s okay. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

JoJo Siwa & Kylie PrewJoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew at Disney World (Photo: CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Kylie went on to say that she and the Nickelodeon star “are both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.” JoJo and Kylie’s latest breakup happened roughly two months after JoJo confirmed they were back together, following their October 2021 split.

JoJo initially hinted that their romance was back on during an Extra interview on April 25, where she openly shared that she was deeply in love. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” she said.

