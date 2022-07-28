jojo-siwa-smiles-brightly-at-‘hsmtmts’-premiere-in-1st-photos-since-candace-cameron-bure-drama

View gallery

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A little Hollywood drama seems to be doing JoJo Siwa just fine as she appeared on the red carpet for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on Wednesday, July 27 looking fierce and fresh. After a recent dustup with Candace Cameron Bure over calling the Full House actress “rude” (more on that below), the “Boomerang” singer was all smiles at the Disney show event in her signature outrageous style complete with sparkling rainbow leggings and a metallic fringed jacket.

JoJo Siwa was all smiles at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on July 27, 2022. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In case you missed the latest development in the JoJo/Candace non-feud, the Dance Moms alum,19, detailed what exactly went down to make her finger Candace as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in a viral July 24 TikTok video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” she explained to Page Six on July 27, referring to a red-carpet premiere of Fuller House.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” she added. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited,

