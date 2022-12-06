john-travolta-mourns-kirstie-alley-after-her-heartbreaking-death:-‘we-will-see-each-other-again’

View gallery

Image Credit: TriStar Pictures / Everett Collection

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.

John Travolta pays tribute to Kirstie Alley. (Instagram/John Travolta)

John and Kirstie had a longstanding friendship that began when they worked on 1989’s iconic romantic comedy Look Who’s Talking, which went on to gross over $297 million at the box office. In the film, Kirstie plays career-minded accountant Mollie Jensen who becomes pregnant via George Segal‘s character Albert. Amid the pregnancy, she becomes best friends and then romantically involved with cab driver James, played by John. Bruce Willis is also in the Amy Heckerling directed film as the voice of her talking newborn baby Mikey. The film spawned two sequels, including 1990’s Look Who’s Talking Too and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta starred in 1989’s ‘Look Who’s Talking’, which also spawned two sequels. (TriStar Pictures / Everett Collection)

The two stayed close friends over the decades, with John even supporting Kirstie during her first season on Dancing With The Stars back in 2011 (she competed once again in 2015).

