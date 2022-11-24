joe-jonas-recalls-auditioning-for-spider-man-role

Joe Jonas, who recently returned to acting, once tried out for the role of Spider-Man in one of the franchise’s hit movies. Find out who ended up getting the part.

From “Lovebug” to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger.

In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man.

“I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it,” the Jonas Brothers singer told Variety‘s Just for Variety podcast in comments posted Nov. 23. “Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, ‘I got an in here.'”

Marc Webb directed dozens of music videos for bands and artists such as My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, Fergie, Green Day, No Doubt, Evanescence and Maroon 5 before he helmed his first film, the 2009 movie 500 Days of Summer, and later, The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Spidey was not the only acting role Jonas tried out for and didn’t get. “In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated,” he told Just for Variety host Marc Malkin. “But you realize this person was brilliant.”

Jonas previously showcased his acting chops on the Disney Channel’s Jonas series and Camp Rock TV movies before auditioning for The Amazing Spider-Man.

