Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Joe Giudice Bonds With Daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, & Audriana, 13, In Rome

June 29, 2022
joe-giudice-bonds-with-daughters-gia,-21,-gabriella,-18,-milania,-16,-&-audriana,-13,-in-rome
Written by
0

View gallery

Giudice Family celebrates Gia's 12th Birthday at Space Odyssey USA in Englewood, NJ Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Audriana Giudice,Joe giudice,Teresa Giudice Audriana Giudice Joe giudice Kim Depaola Melissa Gorga Antonia Gorga Jennifer Dalton Gino Gorga Joe Giudce Gabriella Giudice Pete Giudice Joe Giudice Gia Giudice Joe Gorga JR Melissa GOrga atmosphere Joe Gorga Jr Ref: SPL478484 120113 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Joe Giudice and Teresa GiudiceThe Point Foundation's 4th Annual Point Honors New York Gala, New York, America - 04 Apr 2011

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice 'Fabulicious! Fast and Fit' book signing at Books and Books, Coral Gables, Florida, America - 09 Jun 2012

Image Credit: Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Giudice, 50, is sharing precious times with his daughters and shared some pics and clips of them on Instagram. The doting dad posted a video that included a montage of moments in Rome, Italy with all four of his children, including Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, on June 29. The post played over music as the family showed off some activities they enjoyed during the visit.

One pic shows Joe smiling and posing with the girls outside as a gorgeous view of Rome can be seen in the background. Others show them similarly posing on a balcony and at eye-catching landmarks. Some of the clips captured visits to the museums and statues that help make Rome the historical place it is.

“Rome 🇮🇹,” Joe captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments from followers who seemed overjoyed that he was reunited with his girls. “Beautiful family,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “I’m so glad you have your kids. You are better in Italy than the USA.” Others left heart emojis and called the video “cool.”

Teresa Giudice, KidsTeresa Giudice with two of her and Joe Giudice’s daughters at a previous event. ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Joe’s latest social media post with his daughters comes two weeks after he made headlines for hitting on his ex-wife Teresa Giudice‘s future sister-in-law in a comment on an Instagram photo. The pic was posted by Teresa and showed her happily posing with her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ two sisters, Veronica and Jennifer. “Is the tall one married?” Joe asked in his comment on the photo.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

jeffree-star-just-spilled-even-more-tea-on-his-feud-with-james-charles-and-tati-westbook

Jeffree Star Just Spilled Even More Tea on His Feud With James Charles and Tati Westbook

April 30, 2020

Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November

October 18, 2021
triple-h-raves-about-cormier-and-mcgregor,-we'd-love-to-have-'em-after-ufc

Triple H Raves About Cormier and McGregor, We'd Love to Have 'Em After UFC

May 30, 2020