jodie-sweetin-marries-mescal-wasilewski-in-intimate-malibu-ceremony-with-‘full-house’-cast:-photos

Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Jodie Sweetin! The Full House star, 40, got married to her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski on Saturday, July 30. It was quite the Hollywood affair, as Jodie’s cast mates from the beloved sitcom –including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos — attended the intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, according to People. The gorgeous bride was all smiles in a lovely lace wedding gown, as seen in photos here. “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Jodie said at the nuptials, per the outlet. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The former child star walked down the aisle with her father Sam, while her two daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 — flanked their mother as she exchanged vows with her social worker beau, as reported by People. The guests — which also included cult icon Andrea Barber (who played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House) — reportedly enjoyed a reception afterwards catered by the famous LA restaurant Border Grill.

Back in January, Jodie announced her engagement to Mescal with a sweet Instagram post featuring an adorable photo of the couple, who had first confirmed they were an item in 2018. “In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine” ~Maya Angelou,” Jodie began the caption for the announcement pic.

