Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Dame Joan Collins’ Children: Meet Her 3 Kids

July 16, 2022
dame-joan-collins’-children:-meet-her-3-kids
Written by
0

View gallery

Joan Collins Hollywood Photo Archive

Joan Collins JOAN COLLINS, AGED EIGHTEEN - 1951

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (5107627y) Joan Collins 'Turn the Key Softly' Film. - 1953 Three women are released from Holloway prison on the same morning into the bustle of post-war London with its trolleybuses and rationing. They meet for a meal in the West End in the evening after a day trying to pick up their lives, and with at least two of them needing to decide whether it is time to start afresh.

Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Dame Joan Collins gave her fans a scare recently when she was airlifted to a hospital in Monaco. The iconic British actress, who became a household name starring in Dynasty, is on the mend after being treated for a pinched nerve in her leg. “She’s back home in St. Tropez and is walking around,” Joan’s friend told Page Six“She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels.” The star’s rep added, “The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now. She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday.”

With a renewed spotlight on Joan, followers are clamoring to know more about the star’s personal life. The gorgeous actress, born in 1933 in Paddington, England, was married a whopping five times; she called Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, Peter Holm and Percy Gibson her husband so far, with Percy being her current beau. Out of the five marriages, Joan was blessed with three children. Keep reading to find out all about them, below.

Tara Newley Joan CollinsJoan Collins has her first child, daughter Tara Newley, in 1963. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

From 1963 to 1971, Joan was married to British singer-songwriter Anthony Newley. During his career, Anthony scored quite a few Top 40 hits as a songwriter, including “Feeling Good,” which was covered by Nina Simone. He also received an Academy Award nomination for the film score of 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

In their first year of marriage,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

cristin-milioti-heads-back-to-the-hub-in-made-for-love-season-2-trailer

Cristin Milioti Heads Back to The Hub in Made For Love Season 2 Trailer

April 13, 2022
ciara-reveals-she’s-‘35-lbs.’-away-from-goal-weight-3-months-after-giving-birth-to-son-win

Ciara Reveals She’s ‘35 Lbs.’ Away From Goal Weight 3 Months After Giving Birth To Son Win

October 28, 2020
wild-body-cam-video-shows-white-suspect-threaten-to-shoot-cop-in-police-standoff

Wild Body Cam Video Shows White Suspect Threaten to Shoot Cop in Police Standoff

December 5, 2020