jill-biden-shines-in-off-the-shoulder-black-gown-with-cutouts-for-state-dinner-with-potus-joe:-photos

Image Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

First Lady Jill Biden always wears beautiful outfits when attending major events as FLOTUS, and the State Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 was no exception. Jill looked absolutely stunning for the evening in a black long-sleeve dress that featured an off-shoulder design along with geometric cutouts. She completed her look with a pair of droplet diamond earrings, her main jewelry piece. The blonde beauty opted to wear her tresses in a half-up-half-down style with her stylish bangs parted in the middle. The first lady and President Joe Biden held the event on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the United States’ relationship with France, and they were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.

First Lady Jill Biden shined in an elegant black long-sleeve gown at Joe Biden’s first state dinner on Dec. 1. (Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com)

In a media preview for the State Dinner, the first lady spoke about how the decor for the evening would honor both countries and their values. “The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags—red, white, and blue—and our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” she said. “These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built.”

Biden also explained how she wanted the evening to be a special celebration between the U.S. and its “oldest ally,” the French. “Our hope is that the end result will be a night that balances the beauty of our friendship with the seriousness of our purpose.

