Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jessica Simpson Slays In Black Leather Bra & Matching Boxer Shorts For New Campaign: Photo

September 14, 2022
jessica-simpson-slays-in-black-leather-bra-&-matching-boxer-shorts-for-new-campaign:-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

Sarah HylandDIRECTV Super Saturday Night, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019Wearing Tanya Taylor, Shoes by Stuart Weitzman

Cardi B arrives at the 2019 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, in Atlanta2019 Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Arrivals, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019

Cynthia Bailey'What Men Want' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles USA - 28 Jan 2019

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson, 42, looks absolutely incredible in her latest social media pic. The singer posed in a black leather bra under a black leather jacket and matching shorts, in a new photo promoting her Jessica Simpson Style clothing line. She had her long blonde hair down and and paired the look with platform black boots.

Jessica also accessorized with a long necklace and silver hoop earrings. Her makeup was on point and included dark eye shadow and glossy pink lipstick. She looked as fit as could be and gave the camera a serious but confident facial expression.

Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson during a previous event. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

“BRIGHT LIGHTS, NEON NIGHTS,” she captioned the photo. “Introducing my Fall 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign. @adamfranzino helped bring to life our vision of elegant, sophisticated styling with very a bold and intentional perspective.”

Once the photo went public, her fans were quick to comment and they all seemed to love the look. “You look great!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote that the outfit “looks so good.” A third called the photo “fun” and others left hearts to signify their support and love.

Jessica SimpsonAnother photo of Jessica looking gorgeous. ( Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock)

Before Jessica shared her new campaign photo, she made headlines for sharing a selfie in Aug. The snapshot showed her smiling while showing off her toned figure in a strapless bikini top and Daisy Dukes. She added several necklaces and sunglasses as a colorful stained glass window could be seen behind her.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

dwight-howard-breaks-silence-about-death-of-his-son's-mother

Dwight Howard Breaks Silence About Death Of His Son's Mother

May 17, 2020
brad-pitt-shares-epic-message-for-missouri-state’s-class-of-2020:-‘we-are-rooting-for-you’

Brad Pitt Shares Epic Message For Missouri State’s Class Of 2020: ‘We Are Rooting For You’

May 19, 2020
kyrie-irving-pays-off-tuition-for-9-hbcu-students

Kyrie Irving Pays Off Tuition For 9 HBCU Students

January 2, 2021