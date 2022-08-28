jessica-simpson-rocks-a-bikini-top-&-daisy-dukes-after-100lb.-weight-loss:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Jessica Simpson has slipped back into her daisy dukes! The singer-turned-fashion designer, 42, stunned in a sexy selfie as she wore just a strapless orange bikini top and a pair of denim daisy duke shorts. Jessica snapped the photo from her recent vacation, and absolutely glowed in the Instagram photo which she posted on Saturday, Aug. 27 in front of a wood door with different color square window panes. “When you see a door this foxy ya take a selfie,” she joked in the caption.

The Texas native flashed a big smile for her cellphone camera, which also captured her stylish accessories. Jessica accented her beach-ready look with a pair of brown oversized sunglasses and plenty of layered jewelry, including gold hoop earrings with turquoise stones, as well as various necklaces with crystals and gold chains.

Jessica Simpson rocks daisy dukes in 2005’s ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ movie. (Everett Collection)

While daisy dukes — otherwise known as denim cut off shorts — are a generally classic style, Jessica is largely credited with popularizing them again in the 2000s. The “Sweetest Sin” singer infamously donned them in 2005’s re-boot film Dukes Of Hazzard, where she in fact played character Daisy Duke. Jesica once again wore the shorts in the music video for the cover of Nancy Sinatra‘s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’,” which is arguably the star’s most iconic look.

The mom-of-three has been looking seriously incredible since her dramatic 100 Lb. weight loss, also rocking some bikinis on the trip — including an on-trend brown one earlier this week.

» Read Full Article