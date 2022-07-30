jessica-biel-rocks-sexy-black-bikini-on-yacht-vacation-with-justin-timberlake:-photos

View gallery

Hot girl summer! Jessica Biel is living her best life as she was spotted enjoying an Italian getaway with Justin Timberlake. The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate hubby soaked up the sun on a luxury yacht off the coast of Sardinia on Friday, July 30. Slipping into a chic black bikini, Jessica was all smiles as she kept a low profile with a baseball hat and dark sunglasses.

Justin Timb)erlake and Jessica Biel enjoy yacht trip in Sardinia in July 2022. (MEGA

The superstar couple are certainly enjoying their vacation as they slow danced on the deck of the boat just the day before. With Justin in a green bucket hat, black tee and swim shorts and Jessica rocking a chic tie-dye summer dress, their group of friends couldn’t help but enjoy the adorable dance routine.

As Justin and Jessica were previously seen packing on the PDA and taking in the gorgeous surroundings during their getaway, the “Sexy Back” singer clearly had some time to recover from his recent choreographed faux pas. In June, the singer made amends for an awkward dance routine during his performance at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington, DC. “D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,” he said in his Instagram Stories at the time, zooming in on his feet. “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

