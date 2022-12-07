Menu
Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

December 6, 2022
Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.

Bonnie Rotten accused her husband Jesse James of cheating on her. (Everett Collection/SplashNews)

The initial filing was brought on by Jesse allegedly cheating. Bonnie took to Instagram to accuse him with of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” The post was made after she supposedly found text message exchanges between him and other women. Jesse, however, responded on social media and denied this was the case — despite having a history of stepping out on his past relationships with Sandra, fiancé Kat Von D, and fourth wife fourth wife, Alexis DeJoria. Notably, he also cheated on Sandra when they were in the process of adopting child Louis, now 11, who he no longer has custody of.

Jesse James’ pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce again on Dec. 6. (KWKC/MEGA)

“Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!” the 53-year-old said via Instagram, sharing several photos of him with Bonnie in happier times. “I’m sorry we got into a fight.

