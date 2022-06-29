Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Sandra Bullock’s Ex Jesse James Marries For The 5th Time To Porn Star Bonnie Rotten

June 29, 2022
sandra-bullock’s-ex-jesse-james-marries-for-the-5th-time-to-porn-star-bonnie-rotten
Written by
0

View gallery

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 90th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018

Sandra Bullock is seen arriving blowing some kisses at fans at the Stephen Colbert Show in New York City Pictured: Sandra Bullock Ref: SPL5296287 140322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

Sandra Bullock arrives for the world premiere of

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is a married man! The West Coast Choppers founder, 53, tied the knot for the fifth time to former adult film star Bonnie Rotten, 29 (real name Alaina Hicks), on June 25 in an intimate backyard wedding. “1 Corinthians 16:14 ‘Let all that you do be done in love’,” Jesse wrote in an Instagram post that shared several snapshots from his wedding day. “Greatest day ever yesterday!” he added. The television personality first showed a video of his wife walking down the aisle in a fit-and-flare bridal gown alongside an adorable French Bulldog. She beamed as she walked closer to her future husband and held a pink and white bouquet.

The second slide in the carousel showed Jesse and Bonnie smiling widely with Bonnie’s 6-year-old daughter, who also donned a white dress that was covered in lace. Jesse, for his part, looked dapper in gray dress pants and a matching vest with a white button-down shirt and yellow tie worn underneath the vest. He accessorized with a tan fedora. The family photo was followed by a picture of the happy couple in the process of getting married and a video of a wedding guest wishing the newlyweds a wonderful marriage. “I hope they just are the happiest people ever in the world because they’re amazing people,” the thrilled man noted in his speech.

Bonnie also shared several snapshots from her special day. “6.25.22 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she captioned the first post of three.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

elon-musk-brings-his-mom,-not-new-gf,-to-the-met-gala-after-buying-twitter

Elon Musk Brings His Mom, Not New GF, To The Met Gala After Buying Twitter

May 2, 2022
cbs-sports-to-highlight-hbcus-on-men’s-final-four-weekend

CBS Sports To Highlight HBCUs On Men’s Final Four Weekend

April 2, 2021
selena-gomez-looks-absolutely-gorgeous-in-makeup-free-selfie:-‘today-i’m-choosing-happiness’

Selena Gomez Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Makeup-Free Selfie: ‘Today I’m Choosing Happiness’

May 2, 2020