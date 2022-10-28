jerry-lee-lewis-dead:-‘great-balls-of-fire’-singer-&-music-icon-dies-at-age-87

View gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis, a man described as a pioneer of rock and roll and dubbed the genre’s “First Great Wild Man,” has died at the age of 87, according to Rolling Stone. His publicist confirmed his death days after TMZ had falsely reported Lewis’s passing (TMZ later retracted the report, stating that he was alive in Memphis.) Jerry’s passing was announced on Oct. 28, but no cause of death was shared at the time. He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his seventh wife, Judith Coghlan, by his side, according to Rolling Stone.

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame in May 2022 after it was announced he will be inducted as a member (Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock)

With a career that spanned more than 60 years, the man behind such hits as “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “Breathless” was considered a music icon. Fans knew that Jerry’s life – one full of triumphs and controversies – was coming to an end after the singer’s sister, Linda Gail Lewis, posted a plea for prayers on Oct. 25 “Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now,” she wrote via Facebook, alongside a row of heart emojis. “Thank you so much.”

Jerry was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 23, but instead wrote from his “sick bed” that he regretted being unable to appear in person.

