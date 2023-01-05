jeremy-renner’s-sister-washes-his-hair-during-‘spa-day’-in-new-video-from-hospital-bed

View gallery

Jeremy Renner’s family is doing all that they can to make him comfortable as he recovers from his horrifying snowplow accident. The actor, 51, shared a clip of his mom and sister next to him in his hospital bed. His younger sister Kym washed his hair as he sat in his hospital bed, and he seemed to be enjoying the treatment, making the best of a bad situation. “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to [an] amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” he tweeted with a heart emoji. “Thank you sooooo much.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY

— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

While his mom and sister were by the bedside, Jeremy spoke a little bit but, it was hard to make out exactly what he was saying. Kym teased him a little and said he was “so sexy,” and pointed out that there was blood in his hair. Jeremy was saying that it was his “first shower,” and also said “gross.” His sister massaged his head through a shower cap, while he had an oxygen mask and a hospital gown on during the short video. He shared the same clip on his Instagram Story and wrote that they were trying “to lift [his] spirits.”

The video was shared four days after his horrifying snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada. He was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery following blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

