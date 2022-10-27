jeremy-pena’s-famous-father:-everything-to-know-about-houston-astros-player’s-dad-&-their-baseball-legacy

View gallery

Image Credit: Gail Burton/AP/Shutterstock

Jeremy Pena became the breakout star for the Houston Astros as they head to the 2022 World Series

The rookie short stop made his MLB debut in 2022, 26 years after his father Geronimo retired from his own stellar career with the baseball big leagues

Geronimo, who played with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians, witnessed his son’s first major league home run in person while being interviewed in the stands alongside his wife, Cecilia

With an outstanding post season, Houston Astros short stop Jeremy Pena is the athlete to watch during his team’s battle with the Philidelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. The 25-year-old star also has a baseball legacy to add to his lore, as his father Geronimo Pena was a star baseball player as well! Keep reading to find out more about Geronimo, below.

Jeremy Pena’s father Geronimo Pena was an MLB star as well. (Gail Burton/AP/Shutterstock) Where Is Geronimo From

Geronimo Pena Martínez was born in the Dominican Republic in a town called Los Alcarrizos on March 29, 1967. After returning to his homeland following his baseball career, Geronimo and his wife Cecilia welcomed Jeremy just eight miles southeast of his dad’s birthplace on September 22, 1997, according to The Runner Sports.

What Is His Baseball Legacy

Geronimo was a baseball star in his own right! He made his major league debut on September 5, 1990 for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing for them until 1995. His retirement came right after a brief five-game stint with the Cleveland Indians in 1996.

