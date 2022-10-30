Menu
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In White Lingerie As She Wears A 'Mrs.' Necklace 2 Months After Marrying Ben Affleck

October 30, 2022
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience, Pasadena, United States - 13 Oct 2022

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck spotted shopping in Milan. A huge crowd waited outside the Brunello Cucinelli store to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds on their second honeymoon.Pictured: Ben Affleck,Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5334477 250822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Mimmo Carriero/IPA / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights

Image Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, 53, is wifed up. The Bronx native looked incredible as she posed in a bed in white lingerie and a matching cream robe by Italian label Intimissimi in the Rob Zangardi shot photos posed to her Instagram account on Saturday, Oct. 29. She appeared to be rocking just two accessories in the images: her wedding band from husband Ben Affleck, 50, as well as a “Mrs.” necklace for her new name. “#ThisIsMe …  #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment,” she captioned the multi-photo post, including a white heart emoji. Her glam by JLo Beauty and Scott Barnes Cosmetics was also on point with a rusty red lip and matte shadow.

After marrying Ben in a legal and intimate Las Vegas ceremony back in July, the “Jenny From The Block” singer declared to the world that she legally changed her name from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. The reveal was made via the Nevada marriage license obtained by HollywoodLife, but also in her OnTheJLo newsletter to fans as she signed off a lengthy letter with her new legal name.

Jennifer Lopez glows in a JLo Beauty campaign. (MEGA)

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she wrote in the letter on July 18. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through,

