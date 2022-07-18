Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring While Lounging In Bed After Ben Affleck Wedding

July 18, 2022
jennifer-lopez-shows-off-her-wedding-ring-while-lounging-in-bed-after-ben-affleck-wedding
Written by
0

View gallery

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ VANITY FAIR PARTY AT THE 2003 OSCARS / ACADEMY AWARDS AT MORTONS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 23 MAR 2003

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take his kids Seraphina and Samuel to look at a houses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newly engaged couple were spotted this past friday checking out commercial real estate amid news they recently splashed out on a $50m lovenest. The couple spent about two hours checking out three different homes on Sunday afternoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take his kids Seraphina and Samuel to look at a houses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newly engaged couple were spotted this past friday checking out commercial real estate amid news they recently splashed out on a $50m lovenest. The couple spent about two hours checking out three different homes on Sunday afternoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 52, has officially married the man of her dreams! Following her whirlwind Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, 49, J.Lo revealed her silver wedding ring while lounging in bed. The Marry Me actress, now Jennifer Lopez Affleck, looked so happy after getting her happily ever after with Ben.

In a post on her website, Jennifer gushed that her and Ben’s wedding was “exactly what we wanted.” The couple flew to Las Vegas and “barely made it” to the wedding chapel by midnight. Jennifer’s kids, Emme and Max, both 14, were their witnesses as they said “I do.” Ben and Jen wrote their own vows. Jennifer wore a wedding dress from an “old movie.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids, and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” she wrote.

Jennifer’s wedding band perfectly complements her stunning green 8.5-carat engagement ring Ben gave her when he popped the question back in April 2022. That ring has been estimated to be worth over $5 million, according to Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds, who sourced the gem.

“Among fancy-color diamonds, natural-color green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most sought after,” he wrote about the diamond on Instagram at the time.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

arizona-prosecutor-tried-charging-protesters-as-gang-members

Arizona Prosecutor Tried Charging Protesters As Gang Members

February 14, 2021
reverend-james-lawson-receives-the-chairman's-award

Reverend James Lawson Receives the Chairman's Award

March 28, 2021
former-couple-joe-jonas-&-demi-lovato-reunite-at-halloween-party-14-years-after-‘camp-rock’

Former Couple Joe Jonas & Demi Lovato Reunite At Halloween Party 14 Years After ‘Camp Rock’

October 31, 2021