jennifer-lopez’s-spouses:-meet-the-men-she’s-married,-including-ben-affleck

“I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent,” Jennifer Lopez said during a November 2021 interview on Today. When asked if she would marry again, she said, “I don’t know. Yeah. I guess.” At the time, she was only dating Ben Affleck, but five months later, Ben would surprise J.Lo while she was taking a bath with a proposal and an 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring. This sparkler, worth an estimated $5 million, became the latest in J.Lo’s collection of engagement rings, as she’s walked down the aisle three times before. And now she can add a wedding ring to her cache, as she made it official with Ben on July 16, 2022.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes — I just don’t think about those things,” J.Lo added during the interview. “I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes, and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and an artist. So yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that.”

That number could have been higher. She was engaged to Alex Rodriguez before calling off their two-year engagement in March 2021. Plus, Jen and Ben were set to wed during “Bennifer 1.0,” the romance that swept up the early 2000s. Now, in the glow of “Bennifer 2.0” getting hitched, here’s a look back at all her past husbands.

Ojani Noa

