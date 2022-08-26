jennifer-lopez-feels-‘on-top-of-the-world’-after-marrying-ben-affleck:-she’s-‘so-happy’

View gallery

Image Credit: : APEX/MEGA

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are in Italy enjoying their honeymoon after walking down the aisle in front of friends and family in Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to a person close to the happy couple, they had to really work their schedules to make their honeymoon happen, and it paid off. “Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon. He’s still in the middle of editing his Nike movie and she’s about to start shooting her new Netflix show [Atlas], so their schedules are very tight, they had to do a lot of juggling to fit everything in,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But the good news is Jennifer’s shooting here [in Los Angeles] so they’ll be coming home to each other every night. It was originally going to shoot in Canada so this is much better for newlywed life.”

The source added that the honeymoon is “romantic” and they’re enjoying their alone time and much-deserved break from reality together. “Getting away together to Italy is romantic but really for them, the most romantic thing is creating a life together as husband and wife,” they explained. “They both have a ton going on with work and with the kids’ new school year and then on top of that the remodel. A lot of people would be stressed but Jennifer’s very serene about it all. She’s just so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck, she’s on top of the world.” How sweet!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez honeymooned in Paris with some of their kids before taking off for Italy alone (Photo: APEX/MEGA)

