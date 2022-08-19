Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Glowing’ During Visit To Savannah Spa Ahead Of Georgia Wedding, Owner Says

August 19, 2022
jennifer-lopez-was-‘glowing’-during-visit-to-savannah-spa-ahead-of-georgia-wedding,-owner-says
Written by
0

View gallery

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles. 13 Aug 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886325_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Savannah, Ga. in preparation for their formal wedding set for the weekend of Aug. 19, and according to a local business owner, J.Lo has the pre-wedding glow. “Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown spa,” Courtney Victor, the owner of Savannah’s Glow Med Spa, a business that offers laser hair removal, facials, Botox treatments, and more, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 19. “We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August heat!”

Jen, 53, and Ben, 50, got legally married in Vegas on Saturday, July 16 at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel on the equally iconic Las Vegas strip. One of the Grammy-nominated singer’s children, Emme, 14, was present, along with Ben’s middle child, Seraphina, 13. Therefore, their Savannah wedding serves as a more formal celebration that will include family and friends. The couple is set to walk down the aisle again on Saturday, Aug. 20 on the gorgeous grounds of Ben’s 87-acre estate right outside the historic community of Savannah, Ga. The property, which boasts three homes, including a 10,000 square foot residence with three master bedroom suites, overlooks the North Newport River, making the location the perfect destination for a romantic gathering.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez weddingA glimpse at one of the gorgeous residences on Ben Affleck’s sprawling estate, where he will marry Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Backgrid)

Jen, Ben, and nearly all their kids, which includes Jen’s child Emme (but not their twin brother,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

scott-disick’s-gf-rebecca-donaldson-rocks-pink-bikini-as-they-soak-in-miami-view:-photos

Scott Disick’s GF Rebecca Donaldson Rocks Pink Bikini As They Soak In Miami View: Photos

May 6, 2022
this-$25-t-shirt-dress-has-1,000-5-star-amazon-reviews

This $25 T-Shirt Dress Has 1,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

May 18, 2020
trending-amazon-gadgets-you-need,-according-to-tom-schwartz-&-tom-sandoval

Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

September 17, 2021