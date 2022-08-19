jennifer-lopez-was-‘glowing’-during-visit-to-savannah-spa-ahead-of-georgia-wedding,-owner-says

View gallery

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Savannah, Ga. in preparation for their formal wedding set for the weekend of Aug. 19, and according to a local business owner, J.Lo has the pre-wedding glow. “Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown spa,” Courtney Victor, the owner of Savannah’s Glow Med Spa, a business that offers laser hair removal, facials, Botox treatments, and more, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 19. “We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August heat!”

Jen, 53, and Ben, 50, got legally married in Vegas on Saturday, July 16 at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel on the equally iconic Las Vegas strip. One of the Grammy-nominated singer’s children, Emme, 14, was present, along with Ben’s middle child, Seraphina, 13. Therefore, their Savannah wedding serves as a more formal celebration that will include family and friends. The couple is set to walk down the aisle again on Saturday, Aug. 20 on the gorgeous grounds of Ben’s 87-acre estate right outside the historic community of Savannah, Ga. The property, which boasts three homes, including a 10,000 square foot residence with three master bedroom suites, overlooks the North Newport River, making the location the perfect destination for a romantic gathering.

A glimpse at one of the gorgeous residences on Ben Affleck’s sprawling estate, where he will marry Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Backgrid)

Jen, Ben, and nearly all their kids, which includes Jen’s child Emme (but not their twin brother,

