Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Return To LA After Romantic Italian Honeymoon: Photo

August 29, 2022
jennifer-lopez-&-ben-affleck-return-to-la-after-romantic-italian-honeymoon:-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit the Louvre Museum, Paris, France - 26 Jul 2022

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck touch down in a massive private jet on their return to Los Angeles after their Italian honeymoon. The couple were seen touching down back in LA after traveling to Italy for a romantic getaway following their recent lavish Georgia wedding ceremony. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Home sweet home! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrived back home in Los Angeles, after enjoying their honeymoon in Italy, on Monday, August 29. The couple was seen heading to a car after a flight on their private plane. They were dressed in similarly colored outfits, as they made their way back home after the romantic trip, following their second wedding ceremony earlier in August.

Ben and Jennifer arrive back in LA after their Italian getaway. (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Ben sported a beige blazer over a matching half-zip sweater, gray sweat pants and white sneakers as he headed to the car. He also rocked some aviator sunglasses and carried a backpack. Jennifer wore a white and brown sweater and carried a white hat in her hand, as she also donned a similar pair of sunglasses.

The pair looked glad to be back in Los Angeles after an amazing time in Europe. As they headed to their flight, they were seen in Italy, and J.Lo grabbed Ben’s butt on the way to the plane. During the trip, the couple clearly made the most of their romantic honeymoon, enjoying each other’s company the entire time.

Bennifer enjoy their romantic honeymoon in Italy. (Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock)

The trip to Italy came after three days’ worth of festivities for the couple’s lavish wedding ceremony, surrounded by friends and family in Georgia. The Peach State ceremony took place about a month after Bennifer said their “I do’s” in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

madison-beer-apologizes-after-people-claim-she-complained-about-being-“pretty”

Madison Beer Apologizes After People Claim She Complained About Being “Pretty”

May 29, 2020
the-best-barbie-collaborations-of-the-summer

The Best Barbie Collaborations of the Summer

August 5, 2021
venus-williams-aces-response-to-reporter's-question-comparing-her-to-serena

Venus Williams Aces Response to Reporter's Question Comparing Her to Serena

July 5, 2022