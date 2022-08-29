jennifer-lopez-&-ben-affleck-return-to-la-after-romantic-italian-honeymoon:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Home sweet home! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrived back home in Los Angeles, after enjoying their honeymoon in Italy, on Monday, August 29. The couple was seen heading to a car after a flight on their private plane. They were dressed in similarly colored outfits, as they made their way back home after the romantic trip, following their second wedding ceremony earlier in August.

Ben and Jennifer arrive back in LA after their Italian getaway. (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Ben sported a beige blazer over a matching half-zip sweater, gray sweat pants and white sneakers as he headed to the car. He also rocked some aviator sunglasses and carried a backpack. Jennifer wore a white and brown sweater and carried a white hat in her hand, as she also donned a similar pair of sunglasses.

The pair looked glad to be back in Los Angeles after an amazing time in Europe. As they headed to their flight, they were seen in Italy, and J.Lo grabbed Ben’s butt on the way to the plane. During the trip, the couple clearly made the most of their romantic honeymoon, enjoying each other’s company the entire time.

Bennifer enjoy their romantic honeymoon in Italy. (Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock)

The trip to Italy came after three days’ worth of festivities for the couple’s lavish wedding ceremony, surrounded by friends and family in Georgia. The Peach State ceremony took place about a month after Bennifer said their “I do’s” in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

