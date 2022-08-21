jennifer-lopez-&-ben-affleck’s-relationship-timeline:-from-1st-love-to-romantic-georgia-wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most iconic celebrity couples of the past 20 years. Nearly 2 decades after first making headlines and earning the nickname “Bennifer,” the pair have made it official by getting married in Las Vegas followed by a celebration at Ben’s 87 acre Riceboro, Georgia estate with friends and family in Aug. 2022. Find out everything you need to know about Bennifer from their first romance to them tying the knot in 2022 here!

Ben and J.Lo seen filming ‘Jersey Girl.’ (Shutterstock) How Did Ben & J.Lo get together?

Ben and Jennifer’s romance started while they were both working on the movie Gigli in 2002. While the 2003 romcom was far from a hit, it did lead to the leads striking up a romance on-set, which led to the couple making their debut in 2002. “We met at a couple of parties. We barely paid any attention to each other,” Jennifer said during a 2003 Dateline interview for the movie. “We became friends first.”

Gigli wasn’t the only movie that the couple made together! The pair also co-starred in the 2004 movie Jersey Girl, which was another box office flop. The movie didn’t come out until March 2004, a few months after the pair had officially split up.

Their First Engagement

During Bennifer’s first time as a couple, they were instant media darlings! They got engaged in late 2002, with Ben popping the question with a PINK ring, worth a reported $2.5 million. Their relationship continued to be a major public interest, with the pair regularly appearing in tabloids.

