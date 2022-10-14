jennifer-lopez-&-ben-affleck-hold-hands-at-ralph-lauren’s-fashion-show-in-la:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Newly-weds Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, matched in monochromatic black ensembles for the Oct. 13 Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles. On their first red carpet appearance, since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Aug. 20, the happy couple showed up in style. JLo opted for a plunging pinstripe black dress that she accessorized with a black hat and pumps. Ben looked as handsome as ever in a wool suit that also matched his wool tie. The Gone Girl star also wore a pair of black dress pants with patent leather dress shoes as he held onto his wife’s hand on Thursday.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Oct. 13. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jennifer also showed off the stunning look on her Instagram with a photo that she captioned, “California Dreamin’.” Many of her 224 million followers took to the comments section to admire the singer’s show-stopping style. “This look is everything, you look beautiful… I loved,” one fan wrote, while another said, “This look goes crazy omg.” And one of her fans couldn’t help but address her by JLo’s new last name. “MRS.AFFLECK OH HOT DAMNNN,” they chimed in.

Many other A-list celebrities also attended the fashion show including Sylvester Stallone, 76, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, who recently had their divorce case dismissed. The other famous couple pictured with Bennifer included The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain,

