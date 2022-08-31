Menu
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids To ‘Custom Design’ Their Rooms In Newly Renovated House

August 31, 2022
Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are twice married and ready to take on their new life together! And a source tells us they’re going all the way with their fresh start. Following their second honeymoon, the couple is helping their kids custom design their own bedrooms in a newly renovated house! A source close to Jennifer told HollywoodLife EXLUSIVELY that they’re staying put in JLo’s house and making it theirs, rather than moving. “JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” the source told HL.

“They were hoping to walk into a place and be floored and that just didn’t happen. The homes that they saw didn’t offer what they wanted and — although many of them were gorgeous homes – none of them really felt right.” The source continued, saying that it was Ben’s inspiration to renovate Jen’s existing home. “It was Ben’s idea to stay in JLo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” the pal continued. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

