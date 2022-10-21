Menu
Jennifer Lawrence Looks Incredible In Pink Mini Dress Less Than 1 Year After Giving Birth

October 21, 2022
Written by
New York City, NY - Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in a form-fitting dress and heels filming a scene with co-star Andrew Barth Feldman for

Kylie Jenner wears bright Pink at the Balenciaga Show in Paris. 02 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA903392_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence gave birth just one year ago and she’s already back to work looking fabulous. The 32-year-old was filming her new movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, NY on Oct. 20, when she wore a tight pink mini dress. JLaw styled the short dress with gorgeous, long blonde hair that was down in waves.

jennifer lawrenceJennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous in a pink mini dress while filming her new movie, ‘No Hard Feelings,’ in Long Island on Oct. 20. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

On set, JLaw showed off her incredible figure in a spaghetti strap pink mini dress that had bows on the shoulders and a low-cut neckline. The dress was fitted on her chest, revealing ample cleavage, while the waist was cinched in. The rest of the frock featured a flowy skirt and she accessorized it with a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals and layered necklaces.

As for her glam, Jennifer rocked barely any makeup except for eyeliner and a glossy pink lip, while her long blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves. Jennifer gave birth to her son, Cy, back in February, with her husband Cooke Maroney, and since filming started, Jennifer has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits and aside from this pink dress, she recently wore a super short, high-waisted denim mini skirt with a blue floral T-shirt tucked in. She topped her look off with a floral backpack and a pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Top Sneakers.

