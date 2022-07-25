Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC

July 25, 2022
jennifer-lawrence-makes-overalls-trendy-again-while-out-with-husband-cooke-maroney-in-nyc
Written by
0

View gallery

Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head home after an early breakfast at La Bonbonniere in West Village in New York City. Jennifer is wearing jeans, white top, red jacket and sandals. The couple walk with their arms around each other on the way home! Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5325126 090722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.

Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Photo: LRNYC / MEGA)

Jennifer accessorized her look with two necklaces, including a turquoise stone pendant. She carried a tan leather handbag on her walk with her husband of almost three years. Cooke wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt, a pair of tan jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers as he took a stroll alongside his gorgeous wife.

The married couple didn’t bring their five-month-old baby on their walk in the Big Apple. Jennifer and Cooke have yet to reveal the name and gender of their first child, who was born in February 2022. However, Ellen DeGeneres did let it slip that Jennifer’s baby is a boy in May.

Since giving birth, Jennifer has been extremely private about her life with a newborn, and she’s kept the little one very out of the public eye. Jennifer and Cooke  weren’t spotted out together for the first time post-baby until the beginning of April. Last year, the X-Men: First Class actress vowed that she would be keeping her baby private and out of the spotlight.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

nick-cannon’s-rumored-gf-alyssa-scott-gives-birth:-‘i-will-love-you-for-eternity’-—-see-1st-pic

Nick Cannon’s Rumored GF Alyssa Scott Gives Birth: ‘I Will Love You For Eternity’ — See 1st Pic

July 4, 2021
eddie-murphy-headlines-comedy-fest-for-charity

Eddie Murphy Headlines Comedy Fest For Charity

May 2, 2020
why-we're-all-just-a-bit-envious-of-serena-williams'-marriage-to-alexis-ohanian

Why We're All Just a Bit Envious of Serena Williams' Marriage to Alexis Ohanian

November 16, 2020