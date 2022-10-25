jenna-bush-hager-reveals-daughter,-9,-wants-to-‘protest’-after-‘favorite-books’-were-on-library-‘ban-list'(exclusive)

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Between January 1 and August 31, 2022, the American Library Association documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted, which is on track to exceed record counts from 2021, according to preliminary data released in September by the ALA. “I feel like no book should be banned. We live in America, and I think what teachers and librarians are taught to do is to be there for kids and recommend the books that are right for them, so it makes me so sad to hear that,” Jenna Bush Hager, who is the daughter of a librarian and avid reader, herself, said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “I believe in intellectual freedom and making all of these beautiful pieces of literature that we want to read available.”

She continued, “I’m a daughter of a librarian, but I’m also my own person and a former teacher, and a mother. It actually has been a topic of conversation in my household. My daughter Mila is quite disturbed with it and wants to protest. I’m like, ‘You go girl!’ She’s a reader just like I am.”

Jenna, who partnered with Dawn to release the new children’s e-book The Wonderful World Of Blue, explained that her daughter “knows that some of her favorite books are on these ‘ban lists,’ including one of her favorites, Harry Potter. “I think that’s why this project is so important to me. I think we underestimate the power of kids. They’re incredible,” the Today Show host said.

