Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jenelle Evans Cries & Claims Her Mom Barbara ‘Took’ Son Jace, 13: ‘I’m Not A Bad Mom’

October 22, 2022
jenelle-evans-cries-&-claims-her-mom-barbara-‘took’-son-jace,-13:-‘i’m-not-a-bad-mom’
Written by
0

View gallery

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Celebrity Sightings in NYC Greenwich Village, NY Pictured: Jenelle Evans,Ensley Eason Ref: SPL5061670 070219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Jenelle Evans visits HollywoodLife's New York headquarters during Fashion Week to discuss her new beauty brand, JE Cosmetics and brow kit.

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason takes their daughter Ensley Eason and their stepdaughter Maryssa Eason out for lunch in Times Square after attending a fashion show in New York City this morning Pictured: Jenelle Evans,Ensley Eason,Maryssa Eason,David Eason Ref: SPL5062093 080219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

Image Credit: SplashNews

Jenelle Evans got candid and quite emotional when she responded to a troll commenting on the custody of her teen son, Jace. After the hater said Jace was “meant to be with Barbara,” referring to Jenelle’s mom who claims she has full custody of the 13-year-boy, per People, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 21 to fire back. “Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” she said. “Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen, or hearing from a third party.”

Jenelle Evans claims her mom Barbara ‘took’ her son Jace in the midst of a custody battle. (SplashNews)

The reality star, who shares Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, has previously claimed that she and her mother Barbara share custody of Jace, according to the news source. During the Instagram Story, Jenelle added that there is a “court battle” between her family at the moment. “There’s a lot of personal stuff that’s been going on with my family lately, where actually Jace should be living with me,” Jenelle said, as she began to cry.

“This persona that I’m just a bad mom… I do everything in my world for my kids, and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be,” she continued through tears. “I don’t mean to cry, but comments like this really hurt.”

Jenelle, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog for biting their daughter,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

john-hartman:-5-things-to-know-about-the-doobie-brothers-drummer-dead-at-72

John Hartman: 5 Things To Know About The Doobie Brothers Drummer Dead At 72

September 23, 2022
d-black

D-Black

May 4, 2021
justin-bieber-&-hailey-baldwin-are-‘doing-great’-&-‘in-love’-despite-video-‘drama’

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are ‘Doing Great’ & ‘In Love’ Despite Video ‘Drama’

July 16, 2021