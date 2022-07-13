Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jane Lynch Speaks Out on Lea Michele's Casting in Funny Girl

July 13, 2022
Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Lea Michele has gotten Jane Lynch‘s stamp of approval.

Michele—who was recently confirmed to be joining the Broadway revival of Funny Girl—will be replacing Beanie Feldstein as Fannie Brice, while Tovah Feldshuh will take on Lynch’s role of Mrs. Brice. Lynch—who is leaving the musical comedy at the end of the month—shared her thoughts on her former Glee co-star being cast.

“We have been in touch about it,” Lynch shared with Deadline July 12. “You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together.]”

She added, “I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.

Following the news that Michele would be joining Funny Girl in September, the actress shared her excitement about landing the role.

“A dream come true is an understatement,” she wrote in a July 11 Instagram post. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL.”

Michele’s casting announcement came less than one day after Feldstein announced that she was leaving the Broadway musical earlier than expected

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” the Impeachment: American Crime Story alum wrote on Instagram July 10.

