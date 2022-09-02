jane-fonda,-84,-reveals-she-has-cancer,-started-6-mos.-of-chemo:-‘i’m-handling-treatments-well’

View gallery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jane Fonda has proven to be a warrior in her many fights for humans rights and now she will use the experience for her battle against cancer. The iconic actress, 84, took to her Instagram on Friday (September 2) to reveal she has been diagnosed with the disease and has started the treatment process. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share,” Jane began. “I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she continued. “I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

The Oscar winner went on to say she hopes there will be more awareness on the “causes” of cancer, rather than the cure, so the disease can be “eliminated”. “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer,” she explained. “So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

Jane Fonda revealed she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” Jane added, referencing her inimitable contributions to fight the climate change threat.

