jade-cline’s-kids:-meet-the-‘teen-mom’-star’s-daughter,-kloie

View gallery

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jade Cline, 25, began her reality television career as a cast member on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. In 2019, the Indiana native replaced Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2. Jade’s relationships with her 4-year-old daughter Kloie Kenna Austin and her boyfriend Sean Austin have been explored on both reality shows. Jade and Sean announced their engagement on September 1, after years of ups and downs between the two. Jade and her loved ones will appear in MTV’s new mega show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which merges cast members from all the Teen Mom shows.

Jade Cline at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted in June 2022 (Photo: Tim Regas / SplashNews)

Jade cherishes her role as a mother and there’s nothing she won’t do for Kloie. For now, the reality star is content with having only one child. “I think I will have more kids, but I also think I want to wait until my daughter is older,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in August 2020. “I feel like right now it’s time for me to work on myself and my career’s going awesome. I want to keep building my career.” Below, we rounded up everything you need to know about Jade’s adorable daughter.

Kloie Kenna Austin

Jade gave birth to her daughter on September 18, 2017 at age 19 when she was a sophomore in college. Her journey to have Kloie was documented on Young and Pregnant.

» Read Full Article