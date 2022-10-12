jamie-lee-curtis’-husband-christopher-guest:-everything-to-know-about-their-almost-40-year-marriage

View gallery

Image Credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise.

She is married to Christopher Guest.

Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends.

Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the hit movie franchise Halloween, in which she has starred since 1978. Some of her other famous roles include the mom in the Disney film, Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, and more. The Hollywood legend has been married to her husband, Christopher Guest, for nearly 40 years! Here is everything to know about him, their marriage, and their family.

Jamie Lee Curtis & husband, Christopher Guest, have been married since 1984. (Ryan Miller/Shutterstock) Who Is Christopher Guest?

Christopher Haden-Guest, 74, was born on February 5, 1948 to parents Jean Pauline Hindes and Peter Haden-Guest. The actor, writer, director, and musician was born into British nobility, as the 5th Baron Haden-Guest. But he no longer carries the title due to “the House of Lords Act of 1999 which removed the right of most hereditary seats,” according to The US Sun.

He starred in the 1984 film, This Is Spinal Tap, alongside actors Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, and Fran Drescher. Some of the other movies he worked on include Best in Show,

