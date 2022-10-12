Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage

October 12, 2022
jamie-lee-curtis’-husband-christopher-guest:-everything-to-know-about-their-almost-40-year-marriage
Written by
0

View gallery

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HALLOWEEN, Jamie Lee Curtis, 1978. © Compass International Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

HALLOWEEN II, Jamie Lee Curtis, 1981

Image Credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

  • Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise.
  • She is married to Christopher Guest.
  • Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends.

Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the hit movie franchise Halloween, in which she has starred since 1978. Some of her other famous roles include the mom in the Disney film, Freaky FridayChristmas with the Kranks, and more. The Hollywood legend has been married to her husband, Christopher Guest, for nearly 40 years! Here is everything to know about him, their marriage, and their family.

JLC hubbyJamie Lee Curtis & husband, Christopher Guest, have been married since 1984. (Ryan Miller/Shutterstock) Who Is Christopher Guest?

Christopher Haden-Guest, 74, was born on February 5, 1948 to parents Jean Pauline Hindes and Peter Haden-Guest. The actor, writer, director, and musician was born into British nobility, as the 5th Baron Haden-Guest. But he no longer carries the title due to “the House of Lords Act of 1999 which removed the right of most hereditary seats,” according to The US Sun.

He starred in the 1984 film, This Is Spinal Tap, alongside actors Rob ReinerMichael McKean, and Fran Drescher. Some of the other movies he worked on include Best in Show

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

celebrities-join-protests-across-the-country

Celebrities Join Protests Across The Country

May 31, 2020
britney-spears'-engagement-ring-a-hot-commodity,-wedding-date-not-near

Britney Spears' Engagement Ring a Hot Commodity, Wedding Date Not Near

September 14, 2021
why-katie-thurston-didn't-give-blake-moynes-a-“heads-up”-about-relationship-with-john-hersey

Why Katie Thurston Didn't Give Blake Moynes a “Heads Up” About Relationship With John Hersey

December 17, 2021