jamie-lee-curtis-in-‘halloween’-franchise:-how-many-movies-she’s-been-in-&-her-future-after-‘halloween-ends’

Jamie Lee Curtis has played “final girl” Laurie Strode across four decades.

Halloween Ends is set to bring the franchise to a close.

The iconic scream queen has appeared (in one way or another) in no fewer than eight Halloween films.

Michael Myers hasn’t seen the last of Jamie Lee Curtis…yet. As her longtime character Laurie Strode prepares to face off against the famed slasher yet again in Halloween Ends, fans are wondering just how many times she’s played the iconic, genre-defining “final girl” in the franchise. Here’s our rundown of every time she’s played the tenacious babysitter, from John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic, all the way up to the final installment, set to hit theaters on Friday, October 14.

John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Halloween’ (Courtesy Everett Collection)

Jamie defined an entire genre when she took on the babysitting job from hell in 1978. As Laurie Strode, Jamie fought hard to carve out a space in horror history, and she did a formidable job. When Michael Myers breaks free from the asylum and returns to fictional Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night, he comes face to face with a foe whose will to survive is destined to torture him for decades to come.

The relentless masked slasher hunts down and kills off Laurie’s friends one by one, ultimately losing out in his final battle against the ferocious teen who is literally hell bent on protecting the children she’s there to babysit.

