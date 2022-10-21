james-corden-shuts-down-restaurant-drama-as-‘so-silly’:-‘i-haven’t-done-anything-wrong’

View gallery

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

James Corden let comments surrounding him being banned (and subsequently unbanned) from restauranteur Keith McNally’s restaurants roll off his back. The late-night host, 44, addressed the fact that he was briefly banned for alleged bad behavior at New York’s Balthazar in a New York Times profile, published on Thursday, October 20. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” he told the outlet. “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us.”

While James didn’t recount his side of the argument, he did appear to be in good humor about it. Times reporter Dave Itzkoff recounted a joke that the comedian made after a woman at a table sitting near them made a complaint about her eggs, seemingly referring to one of the incidents that Keith listed, where James allegedly complained about his wife Julia Carey’s egg-yolk omelet. Still, The Late Late Show host remarked that he was “probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show.”

James also compared social media to a principal letting school bullies make speak at an assembly. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Overall, James seemed unbothered and said that he didn’t follow the online conversation surrounding him. “I haven’t really read anything. It’s strange. It’s strange when you were there,” he said. “My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”

Despite facing much backlash online, the “Carpool Karaoke” host admitted that it hasn’t translated to much in the real world,

