j.crew-summer-style-sale:-score-$150-jeans-for-$14-&-other-can't-miss-extra-60%-off-deals

If you’re looking at your closet thinking you could use a bit of an update for the warmer days ahead, we’ve got a summer fashion sale you definitely don’t want to miss.

J.Crew’s Summer Style Sale is happening now and you can save up to 40% off styles for the whole family. Select new arrivals such as these comfy and on-trend raffia slip-on espadrille sandals or this chic ruched one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit are also included in the sale for up to 40% off.

But of course, to score the absolute best deals, you’ll want to check out their amazing sale section where you can take an extra 60% off (yes, 60% off!) already reduced prices. That means you can get these stylish and versatile cross-strap slides, originally $50, for just $16, or this pretty $58 quartz flake layered bracelet for $8. If you thought those were good, just wait until you see this next one.

From now until the end of the day, you can get these $148 slouchy boyfriend jean in Waterside wash for just $14 with the extra 60% off discount. Talk about incredible! Not only is the price good, J.Crew shoppers say they’re the perfect jeans for summer. Best part is, they’re not the only $100+ jeans that are on sale for less than $20.

