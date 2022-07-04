Menu
J.Crew's Huge 4th of July Clearance Sale: Save an Extra 60% Off Sale Styles With Prices Starting at $3

July 4, 2022
All week long we’ve been bringing you all the best 4th of July sales and deals that you can shop right now. If you want to get your closet fully stocked with all the trendiest (and comfiest!) styles for summer, we’ve got the one 4th of July sale you definitely don’t want to miss.

J.Crew just dropped their 4th of July sale, also known as the Red, White and & Crew Event, and the deals are seriously jaw-dropping. Right now, they’re offering up to 75% off original prices, while sale items are an extra 60% off. Almost everything else not included are 25% off. All you have to do is enter the code GOFOURTH at checkout to receive your discount. 

Wondering what you should be shopping this 4th of July at J.Crew? We found a $40 pair of earrings for just $3. You also can’t go wrong with a $130 pair of jeans for just $16. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below. 

The Best 4th of July Deals at J.Crew’s Red, White & Crew Event

J.Crew Canvas Bucket Hat with Fringe

This trendy bucket hat comes in three colors, all of which are on sale right now. You can add one to your closet for just $14.

