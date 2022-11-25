j.-crew-black-friday-sale:-get-a-$188-puffer-jacket-for-$75-&-more

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love sales and shopping, you’re going to get a kick out of this J. Crew Black Friday sale.

All you have to do is use code ‘SHOPEARLY’ to get 50% off select items from J. Crew, sale items included! We’re talking trendy outerwear, chic sweaters, sneakers and more that you can rock all winter long at unbeatable prices for a limited time.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite pieces from the J. Crew Black Friday sale!

Ingrid Pant In Gramercy Twill

These twill pants are perfect, and currently on sale for $100 off. Dress it up with a matching blazer for a chic work outfit, or pair it with a sweater and some kitten heels for a holiday party outfit.

Short Trench Coat

This chic short trench coat is so stunning, and currently on sale for over $100 off its original price. It’ll become a staple in your outerwear collection.

Quilted Louisa Puffer Lady Jacket

This quilted puffer jacket is currently on sale for $75 instead of the usual $188 price tag, and comes in two different colors, like this olive green shade that is perfect for the winter.

Crewneck Sweatshirt With Crystal-Embellished Collar

This crystal-embellished collar crewneck is an elevated take on a sweatshirt that you can easily layer and dress up.

