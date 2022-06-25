it's-still-not-over:-surprising-secrets-about-the-notebook-revealed

“The Notebook”: E! News Rewind

Nearly two decades later, Noah and Allie’s love story is still sweeter than ever.

Back in 2004, The Notebook, based on Nicholas Sparks‘ best-selling novel, came out of nowhere and not only became a surprise box office hit but also turned Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams into one of Hollywood’s most beloved onscreen couples.

But did you know the two actors actually couldn’t stand each other while filming the movie? Or that a very famous pop star was brought in to read for Allie before McAdams landed the part? Oh, and way before Gosling nabbed the swoon-worthy role, Tom Cruise was actually attached to star in the movie. (That’s a hard one to picture, we know,)

Still, like their characters, McGosling’s chemistry was palpable, and, like the movie says, “despite their differences, they had one important thing in common. They were crazy about each other.”

And audiences were crazy about them, with The Notebook going on to gross over $115 million worldwide. It was even adapted into a Broadway musical.

In honor of the film’s 18th anniversary, let’s look back on all the behind-the-scenes secrets you might not know about the iconic movie…

New Line Cinema

1. Based on a True Story

It might be hard to believe, but the book was actually based on a true story—Nicholas Sparks’ then-wife Cathy’s grandparents, in fact, who were together for over 60 years.

“But though their story was wonderful, what I most remember from that day is the way they were treating each other. The way his eyes shined when he looked at her,

» Read Full Article