It's About Damn Time You Hear Jamie Campbell Bower Recite Lizzo's Lyrics as Stranger Things' Vecna

August 3, 2022
Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

In a minute, you’re going to need to watch this video of Jamie Campbell Bower

Why? Because the Stranger Things star just recited the lyrics to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” in Vecna’s voice. 

It all went down on the Aug. 2 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jamie stopped by to chat about his scene-stealing Stranger Things villain, which required the Twilight alum to spend hours in the makeup chair and adopt a distinctive, menacing voice. When host Jimmy Fallon asked Jamie if he could do the voice on the late-night show while reading “things Vecna would never say,” the actor obliged and his narration of Lizzo’s recent chart-topping hit turned fans’ world upside down. 

“In a minute I’ma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up,” Jamie began, delivering each word in Vecna’s deep, scary tone. “Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies. Tryna bring out the fabulous.”

In addition, Vecna—er Jamie—said one of Kate Winslet‘s lines from Titanic and a Julia Roberts quote from Notting Hill

Of course, fans shouldn’t be surprised by Jamie’s stellar performance. After all, the 33-year-old has wowed audiences as Stranger Things‘ most terrifying villain yet. 

“I never even imagined I would be on a show like this, let alone playing this thing,” he said. “It’s amazing. It was just such a blessing. The whole thing feels like such a whirlwind and so, god, it’s bizarre.”

Getty Images

Not only can Jamie act—he also revealed he’s set to star in a “western saga” with Kevin Costner—but he can also sing.

