is-nick-cannon-engaged?-here's-the-post-that's-raising-eyebrows

Are the words “I do” more than just a song title for Nick Cannon again?



Some fans think so after the Wild n’ Out host shared two photos to social media: One of which featured Nick embracing a woman, while the other highlighted him holding up a gorgeous ring sitting in its box. Alongside his July 14 Instagram post, the 41-year-old wrote, “I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do.”



However, not all fans are hearing wedding bells just yet—since many theorized that Nick’s latest post may be less about his personal life and more about a possible upcoming project. One fan wrote, “What movie is this for?” Another asked, “Is this promo for a video coming out soon?” Meanwhile, a third summed up everyone’s questions perfectly, writing, “So, are you filming a movie… or a music video?”



As Nick himself hinted within his post, the skepticism isn’t all too surprising, considering the musician—who was previously wed to Mariah Carey—has expressed that he doesn’t see himself getting married again in the past.

But it’s worth noting that when Nick was recently asked about walking the aisle one day, he seemed to have changed his tune.

Thos Robinson/Getty Images for USO of Metropolitan New York

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day,” he said during the June 22 episode of the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. “So, I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it.

