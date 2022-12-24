irina-shayk-hits-the-beach-in-a-bikini-as-she-prepares-for-2023-after-bradley-cooper-reconciliation

View gallery

Image Credit: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega

Irina Shayk appears to be doing some reflecting as the year winds down. On Dec. 23, she took to Instagram to share a photo of a gorgeous sunset on the beach. Irina is also in the pic, with her back to the camera, staring at the ocean. She’s wearing the tiniest bikini as she takes in the absolutely breathtaking scenery in front of her. “Only a few more sunsets away from 2023….” she captioned the image.

The gorgeous model appears to be in a good place leading into the New Year. In 2022, Irina seems to have rekindled things with her ex, Bradley Cooper, who she has a five-year-old daughter, Lea, with. Irina and Bradley split in 2019, but remained amicable as co-parents. This year, though, they started being photographed spending time with their daughter together much more often.

Fans began speculating that the two might be more than just friendly co-parents again, though, when they began to spend time with one another when Lea wasn’t present, as well. In October, they both attended the same Fashion Week event in New York City and were photographed together inside. She was also seen sitting on his lap while dressed in costume for Halloween.

However, Bradley and Irina have always kept their private life out of the public eye as much as possible, so neither of them have commented on where the relationship stands. In November, Page Six reported that the exes are definitely back on and even trying for a second child together.

