Alix West Lefler Adored Having Jessica Chastain as Her Onsceen Mom in “The Good Nurse”

Alix West Lefler was overjoyed by the experience of performing. “When I was 7 1/2 years old, one of the lumberjacks in my dad’s live lumberjack entertainment shows was cast in a play,” she says. “He said there were a few kid roles in it and that I should audition. I auditioned, was cast in the part, and fell in love with acting! It was a really fun musical play called The Best/Worse Christmas Pageant Ever and I played a small role called Angel Shirley. Right after our two week run, I told my mom that I wanted to get an agent because acting is what I wanted to keep doing.” She was apparently onto something, because she landed a part in The Good Nurse! “ When I was first told that I booked the role from The Good Nurse, I was actually speechless. I literally couldn’t say anything because I was so excited! The thought of getting to do a movie with one of my idols, Eddie Redmayne, was pretty much mind blowing,” laughs Alix. Eddie and her other costar, Jessica Chastain, wasted no time making her feel at ease. “On set with Eddie and Jessica was actually really fun and comfortable. Eddie is the nicest person ever and he just makes you feel so good. When I first met him, I was physically shaking, but he said he couldn’t tell. Jessica is the sweetest, most talented person and I loved playing her daughter. When my mom and I first arrived in Connecticut to film the movie, Jessica reached out to production to see if I wanted to come to meet her in Central Park for a picnic. That was probably the highlight of my life. She brought a blanket, sandwiches, salads and drinks and we just sat there for a few hours talking and getting to know each other. It was super special to me and something I will never forget.”

The film depicts the triumph of good over the most sinister aspects of humanity. “It is about the strength and courage of someone who, against all odds, was able to help put someone away who was definitely a bad person so that he could never harm anyone again. It is a true story about an amazing woman, Amy Loughren, who helped stop a killer and the really difficult situation that she was able to overcome.” The Good Nurse brought new and exhilarating opportunities for Alix. “Getting to film a movie in a different country was super exciting. Going to the states for the first time and visiting New York was absolutely amazing. The other thing was getting to work with two actors that I have so much respect for. I have watched them both in movies many times and to get to work alongside them was inspiring. Also working with Tobias, our director, was definitely like no other experience I have had on set as he really encouraged us to bring ourselves into the characters and improve the scenes rather than it being all about the lines.” She knows that the media provides a spotlight on the extraordinary. “We got to tell a true story that actually happened to a real person. Without movies like ours, I’m not sure how people would get to know about these amazing people and what they have been through. Sometimes their stories are written in books, but you can also reach more people with film. It’s just a strong tool to showcase that story.”

Her onscreen mom offered her gems of wisdom. “I did get excellent advice while on set with Jessica. We were acting a scene and talking about how to emotionally get there. We came up with a quote that I later wrote down in my diary which is, ‘Don’t act the role, become the role.’” It’s obvious why Alix would want to follow in her footsteps. “I look at Jessica and how hard she has worked and how much she loves acting and everything she has accomplished. I’d probably have to say that Jessica is my role model.” When she’s not acting, you can find her on Instagram! “I like to share things that mean a lot to me like my family, friends and my dog Fred. I also like to be able to connect with people across the world who I have worked with and don’t get to see. It is also a good way to tell people and fans what I am working on. I actually have some really nice followers that make really good edits for me about my ax throwing or my pictures of my dog Fred. You can see some of them on my Insta page.” The Good Nurse is streaming now on Netflix.

Alix West Lefler Adored Having Jessica Chastain as Her Onsceen Mom in “The Good Nurse.” Photo Credit: Noah Asanias.