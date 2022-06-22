inside-taylor-swift's-sweet-connection-to-the-summer-i-turned-pretty-series

How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book

It’s been anything but a cruel summer for author Jenny Han.

Her new TV show The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based on her young adult trilogy, premiered on June 17 and was the most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video by the end of the weekend. But for Han, the icing on the cake came weeks before the show even dropped when the first trailer debuted Taylor Swift‘s version of “This Love.”

“I don’t even know the words for what that meant to me,” Han exclusively told E! News. “That was my no. 1 dream, to get one of her songs on this show.”

Mission accomplished. Two of the finale’s most pivotal moments are set to Swift’s songs, including the return of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”, which plays as Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Brinley) have their first kiss on the beach. Swoon.

And before that final scene, “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)” serves as the needle-drop when Conrad finally steps in to dance with Belly at the debutante ball. Chills, reader, we had them and we weren’t the only ones moved by the choice.

Prime Video / Getty Images

“That was my favorite moment,” the show’s lead told E! News. “It’s really unbelievable. It was magical to film and everything came together perfectly.”

It also brought everything full-circle for Han, who revealed that she “almost dedicated” the second book, It’s Not Summer Without You, to Swift in 2010.

“I was listening to Fearless and I was like, ‘These songs have really helped me get to the finish line,'” Han explained.

» Read Full Article