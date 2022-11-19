hugh-grant’s-wife:-who-is-anna-elisabet-eberstein?

View gallery

Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Hugh Grant is an award-winning actor who stars in iconic romcoms from Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones Diary, and more.

He is married to Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Hugh previously dated British actress Elizabeth Hurley in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The hit movie Love Actually celebrated its 19th anniversary on Nov. 6, 2022.

Hugh Grant, 62, is notably one of the most beloved actors when it comes to romantic comedy films. After all, he starred in some of the best cult classics of all time including Notting Hill (alongside Julia Roberts), Bridget Jones’s Diary, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and many more. But when the English actor is not busy working on the set of movies, he is spending time with his wife. Below is everything to know about her, their marriage, and their family.

Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein have been married since 2018. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection) Who Is Anna Elisabet Eberstein?

Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 42, is more than just Hugh’s lovely wife, but she is also a businesswoman. In fact, Anna founded a Scandinavian shoe and sock company which is pretty successful. The stylish beauty founded the company with her cousin in 2014, per Marie Claire. The company’s goal is to “bring a more edgy style to the traditional Swedish slipper sock,” according to the Ace Slippers website.

