Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Hugh Grant’s Wife: Who Is Anna Elisabet Eberstein?

November 19, 2022
hugh-grant’s-wife:-who-is-anna-elisabet-eberstein?
Written by
0

View gallery

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS.SAG Awards 2020, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Jan 2020

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford arrive at the Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening Weekend At Palms Casino Resort held at Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort on April 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening Weekend At Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, USA - 05 Apr 2019

Will Smith, Jada Smith27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022

Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

  • Hugh Grant is an award-winning actor who stars in iconic romcoms from Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones Diary, and more.
  • He is married to Anna Elisabet Eberstein.
  • Hugh previously dated British actress Elizabeth Hurley in the late 1980s and 1990s.
  • The hit movie Love Actually celebrated its 19th anniversary on Nov. 6, 2022.

Hugh Grant, 62, is notably one of the most beloved actors when it comes to romantic comedy films. After all, he starred in some of the best cult classics of all time including Notting Hill (alongside Julia Roberts), Bridget Jones’s DiaryFour Weddings and a Funeral, and many more. But when the English actor is not busy working on the set of movies, he is spending time with his wife. Below is everything to know about her, their marriage, and their family.

hugh wifeHugh Grant & Anna Eberstein have been married since 2018. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection) Who Is Anna Elisabet Eberstein?

Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 42, is more than just Hugh’s lovely wife, but she is also a businesswoman. In fact, Anna founded a Scandinavian shoe and sock company which is pretty successful. The stylish beauty founded the company with her cousin in 2014, per Marie Claire. The company’s goal is to “bring a more edgy style to the traditional Swedish slipper sock,” according to the Ace Slippers website.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

alexa-and-carlos-penavega-welcome-baby-no.-3:-find-out-her-unique-name

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Baby No. 3: Find Out Her Unique Name

May 10, 2021

HS Students Claim Suspension Over Confederate Flag Protest

October 13, 2021
see-jennifer-aniston,-taylor-lautner-and-more-stars-party-at-adam-sandler's-daughter's-bat-mitzvah

See Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and More Stars Party at Adam Sandler's Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

May 10, 2022